Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 1,859 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3 %

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

PG opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $358.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

