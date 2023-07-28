NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 384.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,582 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $107,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 469,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $130,510,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 114,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,919,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $459.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 239.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.