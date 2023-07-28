Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 540 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 308,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $158.79. The company has a market cap of $455.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

