Ieq Capital LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 14.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of DT opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.49, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

