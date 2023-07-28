Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.3 %

Snap-on stock opened at $269.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

