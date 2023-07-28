Barclays Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $255.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.84. Danaher has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 12.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 18.7% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,163,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

