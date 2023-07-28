Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $280.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.
Danaher Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of DHR opened at $255.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
