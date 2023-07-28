Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $280.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DHR opened at $255.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.