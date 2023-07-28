Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $402.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average of $328.95. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $417.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

