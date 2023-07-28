Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 309.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $229.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 214.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $234.16.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.17.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

