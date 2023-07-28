446 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $258.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

