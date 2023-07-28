Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 526.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 461,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

ARCC stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

