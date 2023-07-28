Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,473 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.11 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.