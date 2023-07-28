Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,473 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2 %
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
