Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3,616.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

Lennar stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

