Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $140.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.06 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

