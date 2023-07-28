Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,922,000 after acquiring an additional 380,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.50 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.82.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

