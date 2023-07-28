Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $189.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.25 and its 200 day moving average is $197.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.