Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 21.19%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

