Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $190.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.18.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

