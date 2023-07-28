Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 451,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 165,864 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

