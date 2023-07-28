DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

