Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

VMC stock opened at $218.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $226.19.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

