Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYY opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

