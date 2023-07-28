The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.