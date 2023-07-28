Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 26.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

Insider Activity

Equifax Stock Performance

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $202.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.75. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.