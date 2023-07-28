Park Place Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Waters by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $285.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.51. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.09.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.