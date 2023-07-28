Park Place Capital Corp Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,989,000 after acquiring an additional 545,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.