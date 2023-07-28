Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 698 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after buying an additional 869,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,411,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,607,000 after purchasing an additional 173,490 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE CVE opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

