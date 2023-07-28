Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Shares of DOV opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Dover by 81,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $126,175,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

