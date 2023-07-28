Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 106,779 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,779 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in General Mills by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

