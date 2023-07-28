Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.55 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $245.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

