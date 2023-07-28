Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 737.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

