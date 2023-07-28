Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Nkcfo LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 5.4% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

