Contrasting Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) and Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cimpress and Millennium Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress $2.89 billion 0.62 -$54.33 million ($9.36) -7.28 Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Millennium Group International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimpress.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.0% of Cimpress shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Cimpress shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cimpress and Millennium Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress 0 0 2 0 3.00 Millennium Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimpress currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.83%. Given Cimpress’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cimpress is more favorable than Millennium Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Cimpress and Millennium Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress -8.14% N/A -4.62% Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cimpress beats Millennium Group International on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs. The company also manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparels, and gifts; and provides professional desktop publishing skill sets for local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, it offers graphic design services, do-it-yourself (DIY) design services, website services, and corporate solutions under the VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Vista x Wix brand names; and online printing solutions. Further, the company provides promotional and packaging products, logo apparel, books and magazines, wall decors, photo merchandise, invitations and announcements, and other categories; and website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves various businesses, graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as teams, associations, groups, consumers, and families. Cimpress plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, other Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers packaging products, including paper-based inner packaging boxes to industries and/or products, such as footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, and home electronics. It also provides corrugated products for industries and/or products, such as food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics, as well as packaging products supply chain management solutions. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.

