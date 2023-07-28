Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.17% of Encore Wire worth $38,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,141,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Encore Wire by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $902,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $206.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.38.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.