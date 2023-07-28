Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,824,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $370.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $394.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.