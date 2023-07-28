Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 34,146 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34,146 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.