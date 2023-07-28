Reviewing AppTech Payments (APCX) & Its Rivals

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) is one of 128 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AppTech Payments to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppTech Payments and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppTech Payments $435,000.00 N/A -101.22 AppTech Payments Competitors $157.01 million -$17.74 million -255.78

AppTech Payments’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AppTech Payments. AppTech Payments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppTech Payments N/A N/A N/A AppTech Payments Competitors -48.22% -80.43% -11.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AppTech Payments and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppTech Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A AppTech Payments Competitors 170 697 1121 5 2.48

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 75.26%. Given AppTech Payments’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppTech Payments has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, including acceptance of alternative payment methods, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

