Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2,459.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $381.90 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

