General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.47.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GE opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

