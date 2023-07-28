Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,796,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of OHI opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

