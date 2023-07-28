Head to Head Contrast: DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) & Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) and Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DoorDash and Liberated Syndication, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 2 11 8 0 2.29 Liberated Syndication 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoorDash presently has a consensus target price of $76.81, suggesting a potential downside of 10.75%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Liberated Syndication.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -18.98% -14.00% -9.90% Liberated Syndication N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares DoorDash and Liberated Syndication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.1% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and Liberated Syndication’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $6.58 billion 5.08 -$1.37 billion ($3.55) -24.24 Liberated Syndication N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liberated Syndication has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash.

Summary

DoorDash beats Liberated Syndication on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Liberated Syndication

(Get Free Report)

Liberated Syndication Inc. provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content. The company also provides ad insertion services on producers' content. In addition, it offers shared web hosting, e-commerce, fully managed virtual private and dedicated server, customer self-managed dedicated server, domain-name registration, co-location, and content-delivery network services to businesses, bloggers, artists, musicians, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Webmayhem, Inc. and changed its name to Liberated Syndication Inc. in August 2016. Liberated Syndication Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.