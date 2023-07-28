STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Insider Activity

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.