Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 80,381 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1,210.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,381 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $2,628,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $115.43 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

