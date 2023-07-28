Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,486,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,434 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,617,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 66,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.