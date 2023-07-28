JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $156.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $158.79. The company has a market cap of $455.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.