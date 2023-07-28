Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,734 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 59.2% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $5,276,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $424,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of RF opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

