Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $73.27 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

