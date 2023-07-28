Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $241,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,162,000 after buying an additional 2,179,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,619,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,051,000 after buying an additional 544,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

