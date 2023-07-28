Financial Counselors Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

