Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.